In the quarter ending in June, the American economy was officially back and fully recovered from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although a surge of cases could bring back cases, many economists were optimistic.
For the first time since the pandemic took hold, economic output eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, after adjusting for inflation.
However, that doesn’t mean the economy is back to the level it would have been had the pandemic not happened, because about a year of continued economic growth is missing.
Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said the figures provided a good description of 2021.
“It’s lumber, it’s dry wall, it’s chips,” he said. “As the supply chain constraints ease, those bottlenecks clear and you’ll get a surge in industrial production and residential production investment.”
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released Thursday, by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, offered a backward-looking snapshot of the months when hiring picked up speed and people felt comfortable booking vacations, eating at restaurants, and buying tickets to concerts and movies.
Some Americans received $1,400 economic stimulus checks in the late spring or received extended unemployment benefits, providing a financial cushion that helped households step back into their old routines and spend.
The economic repercussions are unclear: The Biden administration is pledging a bold economic agenda and urging Americans to get vaccinated. Policy makers at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere have made clear that controlling the pandemic is key to stabilizing the recovery.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the Delta variant could have fewer implications for the economy, if it follows a pattern of past waves of Coronavirus surges.
Powell said it was “plausible” that the Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among unvaccinated people, could discourage people from dining out or traveling or delay school reopenings. But vaccinations and society’s ability to adjust to life in a pandemic, may offer a cushion from harsh economic strain, he said.
Economists were looking to Thursday’s GDP report to understand where people and businesses spent their money as shutdowns ended and consumer confidence rebounded.
GDP, a measure of economic output, is the total value of all goods and services, as shutdowns ended for manifolds to manicures, produced in a country in a given quarter, with adjustment for factors such as trade and inflation.
Economists have been closely tracking whether consumers are shifting their spending from services to goods. When people stayed home last year, they bought ”stuff” such as patio furniture, home office décor and workout equipment.
