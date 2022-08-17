Los Angeles County residents hoping that soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascón would get booted from his position are probably very disappointed.

For the second time, an attempt at a recall election was unsuccessful, after officials determined, Monday, that the campaign to oust him failed to gather enough valid signatures.

