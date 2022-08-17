Los Angeles County residents hoping that soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascón would get booted from his position are probably very disappointed.
For the second time, an attempt at a recall election was unsuccessful, after officials determined, Monday, that the campaign to oust him failed to gather enough valid signatures.
The latest effort to collect signatures appeared to have gained some momentum with voters that were tired of Gascón’s “more humane” criminal justice system.
The effort needed 566,857 valid signatures. While 520,050 valid signatures were gathered, it was determined that 195,783 were not valid.
The effort to force a recall election has been called a “power grab” by Gascón’s campaign.
“The DA’s primary focus is and always has been keeping us safe and creating a more equitable justice system for all,” his campaign spokesperson, Elise Moore, said in a statement, on Monday. “Today’s announcement do not change that.”
Since taking office as the county’s district attorney, in 2020, Gascón has pursued an agenda centered on reducing incarceration through measures like a virtual prohibition on trying juveniles as adults, rejecting enhancements that would extend the lengths of sentences and a policy of not prosecuting “quality of life” misdemeanors such as public urination and trespassing, which are often associated with homelessness.
His policies have not been popular among many in Los Angeles County, who see him as being too soft on criminals. Some of our own letter writers to the Antelope Valley Press have expressed their disappointment in Gascón’s policies and have attributed the lack of serious consequences for the perceived uptick in crime in the Antelope Valley.
While Moore’s claim that Gascón’s focus is on the safety of residents, it’s not convincing. How can you protect residents, when you allow criminals to get off with little to no punishment?
Since he took office, in 2020, it would appear that crime has been on the rise, not only in the Antelope Valley, but across Los Angeles County.
Could it be that criminals know they’ll get little more than a slap on the wrist if they commit a serious crime? It’s very likely the reason.
On Friday, a suspect in a Rowland Heights robbery was apprehended in Lancaster. Two days later, on Sunday, deputies were searching the area of 32nd Street West and Avenue J, in Lancaster, looking for a man who was involved in a shooting nearby.
They set up a containment area and finally found him in the 44300 block of Fine Circle, but not before he hopped through backyards, trying to evade police.
We wonder what consequences (if any) he’ll face? Meanwhile, people are on edge, wondering what is going to happen next.
