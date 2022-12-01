TikTok is a popular social media app that seems to be used by everyone — from pre-teens to older adults.
The platform is probably best known for some ridiculous and — sometimes dangerous — challenges. One challenge that got national attention over the summer was one in which people were “hot wiring” vehicles and stealing them. Despite the entertainment TikTok provides for people, no one ever said it was the most intelligent form of passing one’s time.
Apparently the South Dakota governor feels the same way. Kristi Noem signed an executive order, on Tuesday, that bans the use of TikTok on state devices for state government agencies, employees and contractors. This means that those using devices that are owned or licensed by the state cannot download the TikTok app or visit the website.
Though the app provides a way to waste time, Noem’s concerns were that of national security, not productivity.
“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence-gathering operations of nations who hate us,” she said in a news report. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”
ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore, in 2020, owns TikTok. It’s been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access its user data like browsing history and location. United States armed forces have also prohibited the app on military devices.
Last month, Congressman Dusty Johnson, R-SD, tweeted that “TikTok delivers garbage content to American students and educational content to Chinese students. We cannot trust this company.”
The claims have been denied by TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas, who is based in Los Angeles. She said in a news report that the company protects all data of American users and that Chinese government officials have no access to it.
So is China spying on Americans through TikTok? The answer isn’t clear. But quitting social media platforms like TikTok might not be a bad idea, in general. Books, magazines and newspapers are a great way to pass the time. They sure beat watching silly videos posted by strangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.