For many, summer plans were canceled again because of the COVID-19 virus — this time in the form of the more transmissible Delta variant.
Yes, most businesses were open, but not everyone was willing to take the chance on travel — especially out of state.
When the pandemic first began in March 2020, we were assured that with a few weeks of quarantine, we would have the situation under control. A few weeks turned into a few months and more than a year later, we are now dealing with a more contagious form of the virus.
There was a glimmer of hope a couple of months ago when it was announced that masks could be shed in most places like stores and restaurants, if people were vaccinated. However, there was no way to ensure that everyone that was going maskless had been vaccinated and so it’s not hard to imagine how the Delta variant began to spread so quickly.
Now, many are fearful that businesses will close once again and we’ll go back into quarantine. At this point, it’s hard to predict what will happen.
Vaccines continue to be pushed, but there are many who still do not want to get them for myriad reasons. In lieu of the vaccine, many music venues and other public places are asking people to either show vaccination proof or wear a mask.
Others are strictly requiring that anyone entering an event be vaccinated. Those who are not will not be allowed in. Many are crying foul and say it’s not fair to exclude them. They claim it’s a violation of their personal freedom.
At least one former politician was vocal about what he thinks about personal freedom.
CBS reported on Thursday that former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger blasted people who aren’t following federal COVID guidelines.
“You have the freedom to be a schmuck,” he said.
In a video, he said “we are still a mess” more than a year after the pandemic began. He also said people need to come together to fight COVID-19.
“There is a virus here,” he said via the CBS report. “It kills people. And the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being disturbed here.’ No, Screw your freedom. With freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. ... When you infect other people, that is when it gets serious. It’s no different than a traffic light. We put the traffic light in the intersection so that someone doesn’t kill someone else.”
