It’s the beginning of August and unlike last year, school is getting ready to start again, this time in person.
It’s probably a welcome change for not only students, who have had to deal with the challenges of distance learning, but also for parents who have had their own challenges to cope with over the past year.
It seems that teachers are excited about going back to the classroom — and so are students. Reporter Julie Drake wrote a story about the beginning of the 2021-2022 School Year, which ran in the Monday edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
“I think everybody’s really excited to come back and see the kids; I think the kids are really excited,” Palm Tree Elementary School second grade Teacher Jackie Howarth said.
She said the incoming students spent the last third of their kindergarten year at home, doing
distance learning.
This will be a big change for them, as they go from seeing their teacher online and having their parents help them at home, to being in the classroom.
The return to the classroom will be a good change (hopefully) for teachers and students. It will allow the teachers to have more interaction with their students and be able to help those who needs some extra help, to ensure a positive educational outcome.
It’ll be positive for students because they will be able to ask for help if they need it, but also because it’ll give them an outlet for socializing. No longer will they be stuck inside, behind a computer, talking to their friends, or having to settle for texting. They can actually go outside and enjoy recess or the lunch period (for older students). They can see their friends in person and have that personal interaction with their peers that children and teens need.
We wish everyone a great school year and hope the return to school signals a further return to normalcy, following a year of COVID restrictions.
