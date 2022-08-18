We’re nearing the end of August and that means things are heating up (literally) across the Southland. Temperatures have been in the triple digits for several consecutive days.

The natural reaction to increasing temperatures would be to turn down the air conditioner, to make our homes cooler, but not so fast. Southern California Edison is asking us to turn it up to at least 78 degrees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.