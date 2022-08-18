We’re nearing the end of August and that means things are heating up (literally) across the Southland. Temperatures have been in the triple digits for several consecutive days.
The natural reaction to increasing temperatures would be to turn down the air conditioner, to make our homes cooler, but not so fast. Southern California Edison is asking us to turn it up to at least 78 degrees.
They are also asking that we use fans instead of air conditioning, or pre-cool our homes; turn off unnecessary lights; limit the use of appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, electric ovens and clothes dryers; and disconnect battery-operated electronic devices like laptops, phones and tablets.
This is all part of a “power saver event” that was called from 4 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday. SCE customers received an email encouraging participation in the event. As an incentive, the email, Tuesday night, said that customers will earn $2 for each kilowatt-hour of energy they save during the “power saver event,” which could help reduce their bills.
Despite the more appealing wording in calling it a “power saver event,” some news reports referred to it by its more common name: a flex alert.
The alert was called because of projected high temperatures, driving energy demand and reducing the availability of power supplies. Most of the demand is expected to come from air conditioner usage, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a news report.
“The late afternoon and early evening are when the power grid is most stressed because of high demand and less solar energy,” the report said. “Reducing energy during a Flex Alert can stabilize the grid and prevent emergency measures, such as power outages.”
It’s been quite the summer, so far. We’ve been asked to cut back on our water usage, which means many lawns have become straw-like, and now we’re being asked to cut back on our electric use, as well.
If everyone did their part, it would be understandable and would certainly make a difference in the amount of water and electricity we use, however, we know not everyone will.
We can’t help but think that more housing developments will put a further strain on our already strained resources. Water and electricity are essential to people in the 21st century and we certainly pay enough for both of those utilities, so why are we continuing to stretch those resources even further?
