On Wednesday, two major American newspapers published strong warnings on how dangerous it is, particularly for elderly people, to lose large gobs of money to criminal scammers.
In the Wall Street Journal piece, Julie Jargon examined all sorts of scamming often targeted at the elderly, that drains their bank accounts.
The New York Times magazine published a detailed piece by Yudhijit Bhattacharjee who told the story of an elderly grandmother in Tennessee who, in effect, got rescued from a major loss by a man who delights in revealing how scammers work.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, the total losses reported to it by scam victims increased to $3.5 billion in 2019 from $1.4 billion in 2017.
The NYT magazine writer reported on an elderly grandmother who got a phone call from a man who called himself Roger. He said he needed to process a refund from her employer — a computer manufacturer.
The story involved telephone calls that informed the woman through a series of steps, that he could access her computer remotely.
After he gained access to her desktop, the caller asked her to accept a $399 refund, which he was going to transfer to her account.
He subsequently informed her that because of a technical issue with our system, “we won’t be able to refund your money to a credit card or mail you a check.”
She made a couple of unsuccessful attempts to log in and some time later, she reported to him, “OK! It’s back on.”
Later, she received a call from a man who said his name was Jim Browning.
“The guy who is trying to convince you to sign into your online banking is after one thing alone, and that is he wants to steal your money,” he said.
Older adults, defined as age 60 and over, are nearly six times as likely as younger ones to report losing money to tech-support scams.
In all, older Americans reported fraud losses totaling $388 million through the third quarter of 2020.
People can request not to receive certain kinds of US mail, as well as unwanted commercial email, through a service called DMAchoice.
If you receive something that looks like junk mail in your inbox, it’s always best to mark it as spam so your email service’s spam filter can recognize it next time.
If you suspect that you or a loved one has been a victim of fraud, you can call the National Elder Fraud hotline at 833-372-8311 and report it to the FTC by visiting the agency’s website or calling 877-382-4357.
