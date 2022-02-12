Many businesses are trying to find employees to fill vacant positions and have had a difficult time doing so. Some businesses can make do with the employment pool they have and don’t experience too much of a burden, while others get stretched so thin that employees begin to quickly burn out. The state of California is no different.
It’s grappling with a massive shortage of behavioral healthcare workers, so one senator has introduced a bill that would offer a monetary incentive to enter that field of work.
Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on Wednesday, introduced Senate Bill 964, which would offer $37,000 in stipends to students pursuing master’s degrees in social work, who will go on to work in the behavioral health field at a public agency.
But what about those who are already in the field? The bill would also create a state fund to increase pay and provide bonuses for those who are already working in that field and are licensed.
Wiener said the bill is an attempt at addressing staff shortages that have led to long wait times for mental health treatment.
Because there are not enough community health workers, therapists, psychiatrists and peer counselors, those who have mild symptoms are experiencing severe mental illness. Meanwhile, those who are in crisis are being cycled between city streets, emergency rooms and jails.
The pandemic has increased the need for mental health services. But there’s always been difficulty in obtaining those services.
Now, the pandemic made a bad situation worse because of the anxiety, stress and trauma of the pandemic.
Wiener’s idea sounds like a good one, if those studying in the behavioral healthcare field decide to work for a public agency.
Not only do they have an incentive to do so, but they will also be helping those who need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.