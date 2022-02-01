Inmates on death row can sleep a little easier now. California is going to dismantle the death row section of the San Quentin State Prison and move all the condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.
Three years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom placed a moratorium on executions. The last execution in California was carried out in 2006. It’s one of 28 states that maintain death rows, along with the United States government, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Other states, to include Illinois, have abolished executions, while Oregon, transferred its much smaller condemned population to other inmate housing two years ago.
Meanwhile, here in California, Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019 and shut down the execution chamber at San Quentin. Now, the administration is turning on a 2016-voter approved initiative intended to expedite the executions by capitalizing on a provision that allowed inmates to move off death row.
“The underlying motive of the administration is to mainstream as many of these condemned murderers as possible,” Michael Rushford, president of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, said. The foundation backed the initiative, but Rushford said their objective was to speed up the process and he doesn’t think victims are happy with the administration’s decision.
The plan is to move the condemned inmates into facilities that will offer more amenities and make their lives better.
As for the death row area at San Quentin, according to an Associated Press report, the plan is to turn it into a “positive, healing environment.”
“We are starting the process of closing death row to re-purpose and transform the current housing units into something innovative and anchored in rehabilitation,” Corrections Department Spokeswoman Vicky Waters said in the AP report.
The point of death row was to put inmates to death, after being found guilty of committing certain crimes. Now, it seems, that their lives will get better, since they’ll be moved out of the death row areas of some prisons.
While they enjoy more amenities, the victims and their families are left wondering why those who committed horrendous crimes are getting better lives.
Some do not agree with putting anyone to death and while that’s understandable, it doesn’t mean they should be rewarded with anything more than the basic amenities one would get in prison.
