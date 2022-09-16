P.T. Barnum allegedly once said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
But in reality, are people really “suckers” or are others just incredibly crafty? In regard to the prostitute in San Pedro, who bilked insurance companies out of millions, we’d have to say she’s crafty.
Sara Victoria, 46, was charged, Wednesday, in Federal Court with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
She is accused of owning and operating three businesses in Wilmington and San Pedro that offered “chiropractic” services and “acupuncture” treatments as well as “sexual services,” according to the United States Department of Justice.
The DOJ alleges that she was aware that the health insurance plan local dockworkers and others carry covered all chiropractic services with no deductible and without plan members having to contribute any out-of-pocket payments, a news report said.
Victoria allegedly hired and recruited women from local strip clubs to provide “services” to dock workers at her business. She then billed the dockworkers’ union.
Some dockworkers implicated in the scheme used their own names, while others opted to use the names of family members, to include children and spouses, to receive the services, the report said.
Victoria also allegedly agreed to pay some of the dockworkers in cash if they would submit the false insurance claims. A total of nine people were charged, Wednesday, including Victoria and seven dockworkers at the Port of Long Beach, the report said. The DOJ alleges the union was charged more than $2.1 million in the scheme, paying out more than half a million dollars.
That was a pretty clever scam Victoria had going, but like most criminals, she eventually got caught. She’s expected to enter a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement and faces a possible 12-year sentence in federal prison.
Hopefully she and the others involved in this fraudulent activity will be punished and not receive just a “slap on the wrist.”
Some Americans struggle to afford healthcare, while others go without because they simply can’t afford it. Then you have people like Victoria and the others who find ways to use something as coveted as health coverage, for nefarious reasons.
