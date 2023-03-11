A convenience store clerk in Fullerton made a shocking discovery on Thursday, when an abandoned infant was discovered in a restroom trash can.
The baby was left at a Chevron gas station around 3:30 p.m., on Orangethorpe Avenue and the parents were nowhere to be found, according to a news report. However, the mother was later found and arrested.
It’s not clear whether the child was born inside the gas station. The mother is now facing charged of attempted murder and felony child abuse. The baby was transported to a hospital to be examined and was in stable condition as of Thursday night, police said.
As unimaginable as this situation is, it is unfortunately not uncommon. We’ve heard of many stories across the country in which this exact scenario has unfolded — maybe not in a convenience store restroom, but babies have been abandoned or birthed and left in various public places.
It’s heartbreaking and doesn’t have to be that way. In January 2006, the Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed into law in California. It aims to save the lives of newborns who are at risk of being abandoned, by encouraging parents or those who are in lawful custody of them to surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.
The law requires that the infant be taken to a private or public hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site as designated by the County Board of Supervisors.
Other states have similar laws. For example, New Mexico has the New Mexico Safe Haven for Infants Act, which states that a baby, up to 90 days old, can be taken to any Safe Haven site in the state, without fear of the parent being charged for child abandonment. To be covered by the law, the person surrendering the child must notify someone that they are leaving the infant and cannot leave them alone and flee.
Hospitals, fire stations and law enforcement agencies are among the sites where a baby can be surrendered.
These laws aim to help parents out of a potentially criminal situation and help protect the children who might be harmed as a result of the parent’s decision.
It’s unfortunate that the woman in Fullerton opted against a safe surrender, but hopefully others in her situation will use the law to their advantage if they find themselves faced with the same decision.
