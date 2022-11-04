Catalytic converter theft has become commonplace in not only California, but other states, as well.
Any vehicle can be targeted, no matter the make or model, as long as it has a catalytic converter. Once stolen, thieves can cash them in at scrap metal yards and get paid. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner is left with a hefty bill to replace the catalytic converter.
Etching is one way to identify a stolen catalytic converter when a thief takes it to a scrap yard and it’s something that’s been done in the Antelope Valley. While vehicle owners try to safeguard their property the best they can, the Justice Department has been working to figure out who’s at the root of the thefts.
Recently, 21 people were arrested on suspicion of being part of a theft ring that made millions of dollars from stolen catalytic converters. A team of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies seized hundred of millions of dollars in assets, to include cash, bank accounts, homes, jewelry and cars, from the defendants, according to an NPR report.
The suspects are being charged with conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters, conspiracy to commit money laundering and more. The federal government is seeking $545 million total in forfeitures, the report said.
“This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the report. “They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners.”
The defendants have been charged in two different indictments in separate courts — the Eastern District of California and the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Fifteen of the defendants are accused of buying catalytic converters from local thieves and shipping them to DG Auto in New Jersey. Six people from DG Auto are accused of buying the converters and “de-canning” them to take out the powdered metals, which, in turn, they sold to a metal refinery, the report said. They allegedly made about $545 million from the process, according to the Justice Department.
We’re glad to hear that these people have been caught; however, it’s doubtful that the thefts will stop. It might slow them down, but it’s unlikely that all thieves were selling the catalytic converters to the 21 people who were arrested.
Vehicle owners should still have their catalytic converters etched and safeguard their property.
