Russian President Vladimir Putin did what we all expected he would do, despite his denial: His forces invaded Ukraine.
He tried to assure (though not very convincingly) the world leaders that the forces being amassed near the Ukrainian border was nothing. He then tried to convince everyone that the explosions heard around cities on Thursday, including Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv, were just part of a “special military operation.”
That “special operation” turned out to be a full-scale invasion of Ukraine — something the world has been watching closely for several days. He also claimed, before launching the attack, that he was defending people, who, for eight years, have suffered persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime. He said the Russian military wants “demilitarization” and “denazification,” but doesn’t want to occupy Ukraine.
He also demanded that the country lay down its weapons or be “responsible for bloodshed.” In other words, he wants to take the country as easily as possible.
This attack marks the largest ground war Europe has seen in decades. Putin’s attempt to redraw the map of Europe could lead to the most devastating conflict since World War II and could cost thousands of civilian lives and create hundreds of thousands of refugees, as they attempt to flee the violence in Ukraine. It’s anyone’s guess how many of those refugees will flee to the United States.
A new round of financial sanctions was announced on Thursday, by President Joe Biden. After Putin’s announcement of the “special military operation,” on Thursday, Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”
But Putin has already warned against other countries interfering and said if that happens, it will lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Though one cannot trust or believe Putin — that’s evident by what happened on Thursday — we’re fairly certain it’s a warning that should be taken very seriously. This is no ordinary president, but rather, a madman hell bent on executing his agenda.
While we will likely feel the effects of the attack, here in the United States, we can only hope that our economy is not affected too adversely.
At the opening bell on Wall Street, Thursday, stocks plummeted and oil prices rose to $100 a barrel.
Luckily, the market rebounded before closing and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recouped all their losses to finish higher, while the Dow climbed back from earlier lows, to end the day up, slightly. Oil prices also cooled off and US crude settled at $92.81 a barrel, up just 0.8% on the day.
