A former spy for the KGB told The Guardian newspaper that Russian has cultivated Trump as an asset for 40 years, a former KGB spy says.
Yuri Shvets is a key source in “American Kompromat,” a new book detailing the decades-long relationship between Trump and Russia by the journalist Craig Unger.
Based on interviews with former Russian and US operatives it explains the decades-long tale about the KGB’s attempts in the 1980s, to cultivate dozens of unwitting businesspeople in the United States as useful Russian assets.
Shvets told The Guardian that the KGB had identified Trump, then an up-and-coming property developer, as a potential asset in the 1980s.
The book’s author said Trump became a target for the Russians in 1977 when he married his first wife, the Czech model Ivana Zeinickova.
Trump’s 1987 book, “The Art of the Deal” described a visit to Moscow to discuss building “a large luxury hotel across the street from the Kremlin in partnership with the Soviet government.”
Unger said, “Trump was the perfect target in a lot of ways: His vanity, narcissism made him a natural target to recruit. He was cultivated over a 40-year period, right up to the election.”
Trump long denied that he had any financial connections to Russia.
“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me,” he tweeted in 2017. “I have nothing to do with Russia — no deals, no loans, no nothing.”
The special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election ultimately found that Trump’s campaign did not coordinate with Russia to influence the election.
Several senior members of Trump’s campaign, including his national security adviser Michael Flynn and his campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors about their contacts with people linked to the Russian government.
