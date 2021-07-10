Once a highly publicized mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, who subsequently served as an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, was notified that this Washington, D.C., law license had been suspended.
This was number two. On June 25, his license to practice law in the state of New York was temporarily suspended.
When he was suspended last month in New York in a ruling, he was cited for “false and misleading statements” about the election loss of former President Trump.
The suspension of the District of Columbia’s highest court was triggered automatically by Giuliani’s loss in New York. He was an inactive member of the District of Columbia bar in good standing, according to bar records.
The temporary suspension in NY awaits the outcome of a full formal disciplinary hearing.
He also previously served as a top Justice Department official and US attorney in Manhattan.
His reciprocal suspension in Washington also comes as Giuliani is under criminal investigation by the same federal agency in connection with his work in Ukraine.
His present lawyer is Arthur Aidala, who did not quickly return calls from inquiring news media.
Since Trump’s defeat in November, 2020, the former president and his lawyer have made false claims about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory.
They allege, without evidence, that Trump was swindled out of a victory by widespread ballot fraud in key states.
On June 25, a scathing, 33-page suspension order was issued by a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department of New York state Supreme Court, that contended Giuliani’s false statements about voting in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — all states that Biden won — were wrong.
The department encompasses the Bronx as well as Manhattan, where Giuliani’s law offices is located.
The office and his home were raided to recover many documents and devices.
Giuliani’s flamboyant career has been well-publicized ever since he was the mayor of the city.
He doesn’t regularly practice law in court — and hadn’t for several years before representing Trump in 2020 in a failed legal bid to throw out the popular vote in Pennsylvania and other states.
But the law license suspension is still a major blow to the former Manhattan US attorney and political figure, once considered an accomplished and formidable force in legal circles.
Giuliani told the court he would “exercise personal discipline and refrain from making further statements about the election in his capacity as a lawyer,” according to the ruling.
