A day before Rudy Giuliani’s 52nd anniversary as a licensed lawyer in New York, the license was temporarily suspended. It will stay in place pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary hearing.
The punishment was imposed by a state appeals court after he was found to have lied in arguing the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former US President Donald Trump.
Giuliani, 77, a former US attorney in Manhattan and New York City mayor, was accused of “demonstrably false and misleading” statements that widespread voter fraud, undermining the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.
Citing the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, the Appellate Division said Giuliani’s eagerness to trumpet false claims “immediately threatens the public interest” and could erode public confidence in the election process, a hallmark of American democracy, as well as the legal profession.
“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the court said.
Giuliani was quick to speak out. He appeared before reporters, who were outside his apartment building on Manhattan’s tony Upper East Side, to slam the “ridiculous” decision from the appellate judges.
“They just listen to false allegations made by the Democrats,” he said, according to NBC News. “If you want to say I said something irresponsible, you have to give me a chance to defend myself.”
Giuliani lamented that “only Trump lawyers get investigated.”
He was nowhere to be seen later Thursday, when US District Judge Carl Nichols heard arguments about whether to dismiss three different defamation cases brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
Dominion, in the lawsuits, argues separately, that Giuliani, Lindell and Powell harmed its reputation by spreading dozens of false and misleading claims about the company and its role in the contest between Trump and President Joe Biden.
Dominion, which operated voting machines in numerous states during the 2020 election cycle, is requesting roughly $1.3 billion in damages in each of those cases. It has also sued Fox News for $1.6 billion, accusing the network of falsely claiming that it had rigged the election. Fox has moved to dismiss the case.
Eighteen devices, including cell phones and computers, were seized in April 28 raids of Giuliani’s home and office for the Ukraine probe. He has denied wrongdoing.
The court also criticized Giuliani’s unsubstantiated claims of voting by dead people, including the boxing heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, who died in 2011.
