Flu season is just getting underway but already, children are facing another foe: RSV.
There’s been an unseasonably early spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among young children and it’s pushing some hospitals to capacity.
The virus manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults but can cause bronchitis and pneumonia in very young children. It can also be life-threatening in some young adults and children.
Normally, the infections occur in late fall and winter, sometimes overlapping with flu season, but since last year, surges in the summer months began.
For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford had full pediatric in-patient beds, WTNH reported. There’s also no indication of the spread slowing down and officials are seeking the help of FEMA and even the National Guard, to set up tents so capacity can be expanded.
Doctors at Cook Children’s hospital in Texas, meanwhile, told ABC News that they are treating about 300 RSV patients per day.
“Last year, more people were wearing face masks and children were more likely to stay home while sick,” Dr. Laura Romano said in Cook Children’s in-house publication. “This year, parents are sending their children to daycare and school for the first time following two years of the pandemic. ... Children who haven’t been previously exposed to respiratory viruses are getting sick.”
While RSV symptoms are similar to a cold and can be harmless in adults, the Centers for Disease Control say that children under five are the group most affected.
According to CDC data, about 58,000 children each year are hospitalized for RSV in that age group. The next most vulnerable group is adults over the age of 65. Infection causes about 14,000 deaths a year in that age group.
There’s no vaccine for RSV, but doctors are urging patients to get the flu shot. While it won’t prevent infection, it could spare people from more aggressive symptoms and from having to go to the hospital.
Of course, there’s always the use of masks, too, which can help curb the spread of disease.
