So far, 2022 has not been kind to anyone’s pocketbook. Gas prices are soaring and the price per gallon of regular unleaded is $4.99 at most places in the Antelope Valley — and sometimes more.
Those who are hoping for some relief are going to be disappointed. Another blow could be coming in the form of soaring diesel fuel prices. Nationally, they have hit an average of more than $4 per gallon.
Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA said there’s a high likelihood that Russian leaders will drive up the prices of crude oil, which would mean increased prices for gasoline and diesel fuel, as well.
How does that affect the average consumer? While most do not drive vehicles that require diesel fuel, most commercial truck drivers do. Those truck drivers also deliver goods, which could mean an increased price on those goods and services, thus affecting consumers.
According to a KTLA 5 report, some truck drivers are being forced to modify their work habits, which includes doing increased, shorter loads.
The report said that some long-haul truckers aren’t even making money for the drivers.
“There’s a lot of drivers complaining that the load that they’re taking is not every paying for the gas,” long-haul trucker Charles Musgrove said in the report.
This economic crisis that we’ve entered seems to have no end. First we began paying more for goods and services at the end of 2021 because of the pandemic. It crippled ports and shipments piled up. That issue was somewhat resolved, as the Port of Los Angeles began to operate 24 hours a day, but then we experienced, and continue to experience, very high inflation rates, which again, means paying more for good and services.
All the while, gas prices keep climbing higher. It would not at all be surprising if we see the price of regular unleaded hit $6 a gallon by summer.
Something needs to be done — and quick. Americans can’t take much more of these soaring prices.
