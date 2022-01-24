We’ve heard in the news, recently, that there’s been a crime spree in cities outside of the Antelope Valley. There have been smash-and-grabs, murders, assaults, car chases and myriad other incidents.

While they don’t normally affect us, it’s surprising to hear that so much is happening at once. Oftentimes we feel lucky to live in an area that, despite some crime, is nothing like the Los Angeles area.

However, when we turn to the crime blotter each day and see what’s happening in our communities, we are quickly brought back to reality and must acknowledge that even the AV has some awful crimes.

One of our readers and regular letters to the editor contributor keeps track of all the crime that happens in the AV, by using our crime map each day. Every six months or so, he send those statistics in.

Recently, he brought in all the statistics from 2021 that reflect crime in Acton, Agua Dulce, Antelope Acres, Elizabeth Lake, Green Valley, Lake Hughes, Lake Los Angeles, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Llano, Lancaster, Neenach, Palmdale, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, Rosamond and Sun Village.

Here’s what was reported:

Lancaster

1,685 assaults, 446 burglaries, 250 robberies, 249 thefts from vehicles, 558 thefts, 1,020 vehicle thefts, 28 rapes, 52 arsons, 25 murders

Palmdale

681 assaults, 306 burglaries, 135 robberies, 257 thefts from vehicles, 802 thefts, 510 vehicle thefts, 28 rapes, 23 arsons, seven murders

Acton

20 assaults, 16 burglaries, two robberies, five thefts from vehicles, 15 thefts, 17 vehicle thefts, one arson

Agua Dulce

Six assaults, three burglaries, one robbery, one theft from a vehicle, three thefts, seven vehicle thefts, one arson, one murder

Antelope Acres

Three assaults

Elizabeth Lake

One theft

Green Valley

Four assaults

Lake Hughes

Five assaults, one burglary, one theft, two vehicle thefts

Lake Los Angeles

71 assaults, 16 burglaries, five robberies, two thefts from vehicles, 18 thefts, 29 vehicle thefts, one rape, seven arsons

Leona Valley

Three assaults, one burglary, one theft, two vehicle thefts, one arson

Littlerock

77 assaults, 21 burglaries, five robberies, five thefts from vehicles, 19 thefts, 28 vehicle thefts, two rapes, two arsons

Llano

Nine assaults, one burglary, one theft from vehicle, six thefts, three vehicle thefts, one arson

Neenach

Two assaults, two burglaries

Pearblossom

Eight assaults, four burglaries, two robberies, two thefts from vehicles, five thefts, one vehicle theft, one murder

Quartz Hill

54 assaults, 11 burglaries, three robberies, nine thefts from vehicles, 21 thefts, 24 vehicle thefts, two rapes, three arsons

Rosamond

One assault

Sun Village

Three assaults, one theft, one rape

No community is perfect, but as we can see from these statistics, some are more prone to crime than others. Of course, they seem to be the more populated areas, which is not surprising.

Stay safe out there and heed the warnings of law enforcement, to lock your cars at night and secure your property.

These simple actions go a long way in preventing theft and will prevent you from becoming a victim and statistic.

