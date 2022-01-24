We’ve heard in the news, recently, that there’s been a crime spree in cities outside of the Antelope Valley. There have been smash-and-grabs, murders, assaults, car chases and myriad other incidents.
While they don’t normally affect us, it’s surprising to hear that so much is happening at once. Oftentimes we feel lucky to live in an area that, despite some crime, is nothing like the Los Angeles area.
However, when we turn to the crime blotter each day and see what’s happening in our communities, we are quickly brought back to reality and must acknowledge that even the AV has some awful crimes.
One of our readers and regular letters to the editor contributor keeps track of all the crime that happens in the AV, by using our crime map each day. Every six months or so, he send those statistics in.
Recently, he brought in all the statistics from 2021 that reflect crime in Acton, Agua Dulce, Antelope Acres, Elizabeth Lake, Green Valley, Lake Hughes, Lake Los Angeles, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Llano, Lancaster, Neenach, Palmdale, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, Rosamond and Sun Village.
Here’s what was reported:
Lancaster
1,685 assaults, 446 burglaries, 250 robberies, 249 thefts from vehicles, 558 thefts, 1,020 vehicle thefts, 28 rapes, 52 arsons, 25 murders
Palmdale
681 assaults, 306 burglaries, 135 robberies, 257 thefts from vehicles, 802 thefts, 510 vehicle thefts, 28 rapes, 23 arsons, seven murders
Acton
20 assaults, 16 burglaries, two robberies, five thefts from vehicles, 15 thefts, 17 vehicle thefts, one arson
Agua Dulce
Six assaults, three burglaries, one robbery, one theft from a vehicle, three thefts, seven vehicle thefts, one arson, one murder
Antelope Acres
Three assaults
Elizabeth Lake
One theft
Green Valley
Four assaults
Lake Hughes
Five assaults, one burglary, one theft, two vehicle thefts
Lake Los Angeles
71 assaults, 16 burglaries, five robberies, two thefts from vehicles, 18 thefts, 29 vehicle thefts, one rape, seven arsons
Leona Valley
Three assaults, one burglary, one theft, two vehicle thefts, one arson
Littlerock
77 assaults, 21 burglaries, five robberies, five thefts from vehicles, 19 thefts, 28 vehicle thefts, two rapes, two arsons
Llano
Nine assaults, one burglary, one theft from vehicle, six thefts, three vehicle thefts, one arson
Neenach
Two assaults, two burglaries
Pearblossom
Eight assaults, four burglaries, two robberies, two thefts from vehicles, five thefts, one vehicle theft, one murder
Quartz Hill
54 assaults, 11 burglaries, three robberies, nine thefts from vehicles, 21 thefts, 24 vehicle thefts, two rapes, three arsons
Rosamond
One assault
Sun Village
Three assaults, one theft, one rape
No community is perfect, but as we can see from these statistics, some are more prone to crime than others. Of course, they seem to be the more populated areas, which is not surprising.
Stay safe out there and heed the warnings of law enforcement, to lock your cars at night and secure your property.
These simple actions go a long way in preventing theft and will prevent you from becoming a victim and statistic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.