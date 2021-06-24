Americans are ditching their jobs by the millions and retail is leading the way with the largest increase in any sector.
Drained from the pandemic, some 649,000 retail workers in April put in their notices, the largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago.
Some are finding less stressful positions in insurance agencies, marijuana dispensaries, banks and local governments, where their customer service skills are rewarded with higher wages and better benefits.
Others are going back to school to learn new trades or waiting until they are able to secure reliable child care.
“It was a really dismal time and it made me realize this isn’t worth it,” 23-year-old Aislinn Potts of Murfreesboro, Tenn., said.
She left her $11-an-hour job as an aquatic specialist at a national pet chain in April to focus on writing and art.
“My life isn’t worth a dead-end job,” Potts said.
In interviews with more than a dozen retail workers who recently left their jobs, nearly all said the pandemic introduced new strains to already challenging work: Longer hours, understaffed stores, unruly customers and even pay cuts.
With stimulus payments and additional unemployment, some workers are reassessing when and how they’ll get back to work as the economy emerges from crisis, according to Mahlia Posey in the Washington Post.
Christina Noles spent much of the pandemic working the closing shift at a dollar store — sometimes nine consecutive days without a break — for $10.25 an hour. She said she felt isolated, anxious and demoralized.
Last month, the 34-year-old from Concord, N.C., quit, leaving the industry she’s worked in for most of her adult life. Now she works from home for a local law firm — a job that, three days in, still seems too good to be true.
With much of the country easing pandemic-era restrictions, service establishments like restaurants, gyms and salons are offering better pay and benefits to rebuild the staffs that got gutted during the crisis.
Sectors like real estate, professional services, banking and insurance are also hiring — often at higher wages than retail, where median hourly pay for store employees hovers around $13 an hour — in anticipation of renewed demand, according to Julia Pollak, a labor economist for the site ZipRecruiter.
“Hiring now” signs are cropping up on storefronts big and small as retailers scramble to fill openings.
Overall, retailers had nearly one million job openings in April, more than twice as many as they did a year ago.
