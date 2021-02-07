The promise of a COVID-19 vaccine seemed to be our saving grace and something that would finally put an end to the stay-at-home orders and the restrictions on everyday activities, that we’ve had to endure for nearly a year.
However, the distribution of the vaccine has proven to be a hornet’s nest of issues, from a shortage of available vaccinations to issues with getting an appointment. It’s like a vicious circle: You need an appointment to get vaccinated, but you can’t get vaccinated because there aren’t enough shots to go around, yet you’re encouraged to make an appointment, but you can’t get an appointment ... well, you get the picture.
Some folks in the Antelope Valley have had more success than others in getting their first — and even second — vaccination. Last week’s “Have Your Say” question asked if readers have had difficulty getting the shot. There were 33 callers that answered the question, 20 of which said they have had difficulty getting it, while 13 have not had issues.
The website that everyone is directed to, vaccinatelacounty.com seems to take a while to load, which can be frustrating. But once it does come up, it’s easy to book an appointment. You will have to travel out of the AV (the closest vaccination site is Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia) and currently, only healthcare workers and those over age 65 are eligible. Long-term care facility residents are also eligible, but only for their second dose.
The website does warn that appointments and shots are limited. Other vaccination sites include: Cal State University Northridge, The Forum, the County Office of Education, Dodger Stadium and the
Pomona Fairplex.
We’ve heard that some AV residents have had success in getting vaccinated through Kaiser-Permanente, regardless of whether they are members. Those who wish to schedule an appointment can visit kp.org/covidvaccine or if they are not members, they can call 1-833-574-2273 (TTY 711).
It’s also said to be available at certain pharmacies and through healthcare providers, though one must call their local pharmacy and doctor to find out if they are offering them.
The flu shot is administered each year and despite some shortages some years, there always seems to be enough to go around. Why has this process turned into such an ordeal? Yes, we understand the shortage, but we’ve also heard of cases in which vials of the vaccine have been thrown out because they have expired. There are also those front-line workers who have refused to get the shot, in which case, it would seem, they could have gone to others who actually wanted it. This proves that the process was neither well thought out nor well executed.
It really shouldn’t be any different than the flu shot in terms of distribution, which means, it should have been a rather smooth process. Instead, we have people struggling to get appointments and having to travel to Santa Clarita, when they do get an appointment.
But it’s not like that for everyone. Some celebrities and others in positions of power have jumped to the front of the line, while those probably more in need, must wait their turn. How is that fair?
What should have been the beginning of a return to normalcy has turned into a three-ring circus, in which the “haves” get to jump the line and the “regular” people get to grapple with the flawed system.
Though we are part of Los Angeles County, we are not close enough for some residents to travel to Valencia.
We should be able to get vaccinated in the Antelope Valley. If “they” want us to get vaccinated, it should be easy and convenient, with bureaucracy involved.
