Advocates cleared a hurdle, on Tuesday, as a bill moved one step closer to protecting, under federal law, same-sex and interracial marriage.
On Tuesday, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that wold enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law.
The bill isn’t completely out of danger just yet, as it still has to pass the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would need to join the Democrats to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.
The vote came amid fears among Democrats that same-sex marriage would be the next target for the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, after they decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision is seen as a highly consequential reversal of a long-standing legal precedent.
The same-sex marriage bill is called the Respect for Marriage Act and was introduced by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY. He’s also the House Judiciary Committee chair.
Not only would the bill protect the right to same-sex marriage, nationwide, it also includes federal protections against interracial marriages.
“The measure holds that a marriage must be recognized under federal law if the marriage was legal in the state where it took place,” a CNN report said.
The Respect for Marriage Act would also enact additional legal safeguards for married couples intended to prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin, including empowering the attorney general to pursue enforcement actions, the report said.
A GOP source told CNN before the Tuesday vote that House Republican leaders were not planning to whip their members to vote against the bill. As a result, the bill passed that hurdle.
Could it be that the 10 Republicans needed for the bill to pass the Senate will side with Democrats to ensure its passage? We’re not going to get too hopeful, but we can hope they could see beyond politics and understand that everyone has a right to marriage, regardless of sex or race.
