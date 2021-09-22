The disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito of New York sparked a social media frenzy, as officials desperately searched for her and tried to figure out what happened.
The woman was reported missing on Sept. 11 and last spoke to her family, on the phone, on Aug. 24, when she told them that she and boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were visiting Grand Teton National Park. There has been non-stop television media coverage, as well, not to mention Internet sleuths trying to solve the case.
While it’s understandable that her family, officials and the public would be concerned about her whereabouts and well-being, it’s a bit surprising that other women who have disappeared from the same state, have not received as much attention as Petito.
In fact, 710 Indigenous people were reported missing between 2011 and 2020, according to a January report published by the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force. While 57% of those missing are female, 85% are children.
The report also found that 50% of missing Indigenous people are found within a week, while 21% remain missing for a month or longer. Only 11% of white people remain missing that long.
Grand Teton National Park, the area in which Petito was last known to be, is less than two hours from the Wind River Indian Reservation. It’s the only reservation in the state of Wyoming that is home to thousands of Arapaho and Shoshone Indians, however, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force report stated that Indigenous people have been reported missing in 22 of the state’s 23 counties, making it a statewide issue.
The report also examined media coverage of those missing and found that only 30% of Indigenous homicide victims made the news, compared to 51% of white victims. When they do make the news, the reports are “overly graphic,” compared to those about whites, Wyoming Survey and Analysis Research Scientist Emily Grant told Wyoming Public Radio.
Wyoming isn’t the only state in which Indigenous females have gone missing or been killed.
New Mexico, Montana, Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska and California have set up task forces that are charged with helping fight the violence and trafficking, abduction and homicide of Indigenous women.
The task forces examine the factors that contribute to murdered and missing women and children, as well as the response from social service organizations, while understanding the roles that tribal, state and federal jurisdictions play.
The task forces also aim to implement and improve the robust reporting and data collection methods.
The disappearance of anyone, regardless of age, gender or race, should be treated equally. One person is not more important than another because of the color of their skin or their gender.
There should be no inequities when it comes to the well-being of those missing and the resources utilized by state and local officials, to find them or those responsible for their disappearance.
