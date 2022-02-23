Gabriel Fernandez would have turned 17 on Sunday. He’d be in high school and it’s anyone’s guess what activities he’d be involved in or what interests he might have; and no one knows what his career plans would have been because his life was cut short at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend, when he was just eight years old.
Just about everyone in the Antelope Valley knows his name and thanks to a Netflix documentary on his case, so do many others around the country.
His mother might not have cared about him, but he has family and friends that do — and they gathered Sunday, just like they do every year, to celebrate his birthday.
The event was held at a memorial tree near the apartment complex in Palmdale, where Gabriel lived with his mother and her boyfriend. Those in attendance adorned the tree with flowers, balloons and photos to honor the boy. People came from other cities in California, but also other states like Washington and Arizona. Some family members worse Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle T-shirts in honor of Gabriel because they were his favorite characters.
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who successfully prosecuted the case, was also in attendance. He posted photos of Sunday’s celebration on his Facebook page.
“On Sunday, we celebrated the life of Gabriel and his 17th birthday,” Hatami wrote in a text message to Antelope Valley Press Reporter Julie Drake. “I have tried to stay true to Gabriel’s legacy by continuing to fight for justice for many more child victims.”
If only there were more people like Hatami. Child victims need a voice and someone to step in and take them out of situations that could potentially endanger their lives.
Unfortunately, Gabriel couldn’t be saved, but Hatami saw to it that his abusers were penalized and in cases like this, sometimes justice being served is all one can hope for.
