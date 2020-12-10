One of the most famous aviators in the years since the Wright Brothers first flew a powered airplane on Dec. 17, 1903, died at 97 on Monday.
Chuck Yeager’s spectacular fame honored him and aviation’s celestial trajectory after he flew for the first time at a supersonic speed in a Bell X-1 after a mother ship takeoff at what was then Muroc Army Air Base.
The high speed plane was cuddled under the belly of a B-29 bomber that had taken off from what is now known as Edwards Air Force Base when Yeager climbed into the cockpit at 23,000 feet and then climbed to 43,000 feet for what had been called “breaking the sound barrier.” He flew at 700 miles per hour.
The highly publicized sonic event was just among many other of Yeager’s flight successes.
He was a fighter pilot who aced in World War II, shooting down five German planes in a single day and 13, overall.
He eventually logged a total of 10,000 flying hours while flying more than 150 aircraft, many of them from the runway of Edwards AFB.
In a great Valentine Day tale, the plane was named “Glamorous Glennis,” in honor of his wife.
The oft-repeated story explained that the day before the flight, Chuck and Glennis had been horseback riding at Pancho Barnes Happy Bottom Riding Club and Chuck suffered some painful broken ribs after a fall.
But the flight had to go on as scheduled.
Chuck gained more fame when a well-known writer produced a non-fiction book titled “The Right Stuff,” in 1979, which became a movie with Sam Shepard playing Yeager.
At Edwards AFB’s annual flight celebration, Yeager often flew a supersonic plane in a real-life demonstration of speeding faster than sound.
Antelope Valley residents became familiar with sonic booms delivered by Yeager and many of his fellow pilots.
Yeager’s career provided years of high-powered promotion for Edwards. He ascended to the role of general.
His first wife, Glennis, with whom he had four children, died in 1990. He married Victoria D’Angelo in 2003. He is survived by his wife, two daughters Susan Yeager and Sharon Yeager Flicka and a son, Don. Another son, Michael, died in 2011.
The honorary impact of Yeager’s life has helped skyrocket the aviation field in the military, in commercial flying and the many pilots who fly just for the fun of it.
