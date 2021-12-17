Today was supposed to be a day of celebration — a birthday celebration, that is.
As a result of last year’s safer at home mandate, the birthday lunch that former Antelope Valley Press columnist Vern Lawson had planned had to be put on hold.
“OK, I’ll try to stay alive until next year,” he said with a chuckle when the lunch was rescheduled for this year.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions last year, many restaurants were only offering takeout and we were urged to stay home, to curb the spread of the virus.
This year, we’ve made a bit of progress, but not much. Indoor mask mandates went into effect again on Wednesday, for the entire state.
Unfortunately, the lunch celebration was not meant to be. Vern died on Oct. 19 of this year, a little less than two months before his 96th birthday.
He was well-known in the Valley, as he’d been a journalist here for decades. He contributed greatly to the Antelope Valley Press and continued, in retirement, to pen regular “Focus” pieces, his weekly “In the Vernacular” column and a “Hometown History” column for the monthly Lifestyle magazine.
Despite the fact that he’d been retired for many years and was in his 90s, he had the tenacity to continue writing and remain a part of the journalism world.
He continued to contribute work for the AVP, until about a month before he passed away.
Unfortunately, we won’t get to celebrate his birthday with him, but we are hoping that wherever he is, he’s celebrating.
We’d also like to take a moment to reflect on his contributions to this newspaper and to the community. Happy birthday, Vern. You are missed.
