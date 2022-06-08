Yesterday was Election Day, and as of Monday evening, the early voter turnout was dismal.
Only about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence.
That number is down from about 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall and 18% at the same point before the 2018 mid-terms.
The highest percentage of voters, so far, according to the data were those in the 65 and older category. They made up 31% of the votes, while those between 50-64 made up 15% of the votes, 8% was made up of voters between the ages of 35-49 and the lowest, 3%, were those between 18-34 years old.
The biggest race on the ballot is probably the governor’s seat, which, seems like a shoo-in after Gov. Gavin Newsom won the recall, last year.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s seat was up for grabs, but fewer than 214,000 Angelenos had cast their votes, as of Sunday. That accounts for about 10% of all those who are registered to vote.
So why are the numbers so disappointing? Maybe people are so consumed with their day-to-day lives and the issues they’re facing, like inflation, higher gas prices, etc., that voting isn’t at the top of their to-do list. Or maybe they’re depressed with the state of the world and don’t really feel like their vote will make much of a difference.
Another reason might be the candidates. In some cases, voters might feel that none of the candidates running would do a good job.
Regardless of the reason, it’s always important to vote when the opportunity arises. If we’ve learned anything when it comes to low voter turnout, it’s that the “popular” candidate needs very few votes to secure the seat that they’re seeking.
This is why it’s important for those who are registered to vote, to cast their votes in each election.
Each candidate should have to earn the seat they win — not have it handed to them because there were so few votes.
