Long gone are the days of “Reefer Madness,” and in place of the idea that using marijuana will lead to a life of crime and horrible outcomes, it seems that more people are embracing Bob Dylan’s thoughts that “Everybody must get stoned.”
OK, maybe not everybody thinks this way, but according to a new Gallup Poll, 16% of Americans polled reported smoking marijuana — up from 12%, last year, and more than double the all-time low of 7%.
This percentage suggests that more people are smoking marijuana than cigarettes, these days, according to a report in The Hill. According to the poll, 11% of Americans reported smoking cigarettes in the last week, down from 16%, last year, and in stark contrast to the 45% peak in the 1950s.
“It’s the highest percentage of reported marijuana use and the lowest percentage of past-week cigarette use since Gallup started asking those questions, in 2013, and 1944, respectively,” The Hill report said. “Nearly half of US adults now report having tried marijuana, up from 4 percent when Gallup first surveys about its use in 1969.”
Considering the hippie movement was still happening, in 1969, it’s sort of surprising that the number of adults trying marijuana was so low — but then again, maybe it’s not.
Hippies were part of the counterculture movement, so unlike the rest of America at the time, they established their own societal norms, which apparently included using marijuana and other drugs.
Getting back to present-day percentages, however, it would seem that adults are more open to trying marijuana, if these Gallup poll numbers are correct.
Perhaps its because they don’t believe in the message movies like “Reefer Madness” were conveying.
Or perhaps its because morals and values have changed over the past 50+ years.
Whatever the reason, it does seem that more adults are trying marijuana, whether it’s for medicinal or recreational reasons.
