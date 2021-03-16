Those residing in Los Angeles County woke up Monday morning with a little more freedom.
Thanks to the downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the county entered the red tier, which means businesses such as gyms and movie theaters were given the green light to reopen, beginning today. In addition, restaurants were also given the green light for indoor dining, which for some, will be a welcome addition to the relaxed rules, considering we’ve seen some blustery weather in the Antelope Valley as of late. One can only imagine how uncomfortable it is to sit in a tent, outside, trying to have dinner at a restaurant while the wind blows and you sit there, shivering. We suspect those who wanted a restaurant meal opted for the takeout option, instead.
Business owners are probably overjoyed knowing they can open their businesses again, even if it means they must do so with a reduced capacity. That’s right folks, we’re not out of the woods just yet.
Hopefully all the businesses that have been open during the past year have been adhering to the state’s public health order, which means properly cleaning and sanitizing, making sure employees are protected and wearing PPE and ensuring social distancing and limited capacity in their buildings.
We’ve heard through other media sources, that many employers were not following protocol and employees were becoming infected with the virus as a result.
We’re still required to wear masks, we’re still required to social distance, wash and sanitize our hands and all the other things we’ve — hopefully — been doing the past year, but we have a little more freedom in terms of where we go and what we’re able to do and that’s a positive sign.
Those who want to go out for dinner a movie can do so.
They don’t have to order takeout and stay in and watch Netflix, but if they haven’t yet been vaccinated, maybe it’s not such a bad idea. Keep doing what you’re doing and hopefully soon, things will be back to normal as we knew it.
