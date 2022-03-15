High gas prices, inflation, a pandemic ... can the state of the nation get any worse?
The answer is yes. Recession alarm bells around the world have been raised amid surging gas and oil prices. But that’s not the only indicator. Wall Street has been closely watching the difference, or spread, between short-term government bond yields and longer-term bond rates, such as the 10-year Treasury.
“As that spread diminishes, investors worry that the yield curve could eventually invert, meaning that short-term rates would be higher than long-term yields,” according to a CNN report.
As of Friday, the difference was 0.25%, with a 10-year yield at around 2% and the two-year yielding 1.75%.
On Monday, the 10-year rose to 2.1% and the two-year yield was up to about 1.82%, bringing the spread to 0.28%.
So does this mean a recession is inevitable? US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told CNN that it’s a real likelihood, but also said we have a strong economy and the job market is healthy.
Unfortunately, the indicators are there, as an inverted yield curve has often signaled a recession. It happened in 2000, right before the dotcom/tech stock meltdown. It happened in 2007 before the global financial crisis/great recession and it happened in 2019 right before the 2020 COVID-induced recession.
What caused it this time? Some investors think it’s because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spike in commodity prices, as a result.
However, according to the report, inflation pressure was already building before Ukraine was attacked.
“The risks of a recession are building but not necessarily immediate unless the global geopolitics dramatically deteriorate from this delicate starting point,” Jim Reid, a strategist with Deutsche Bank said in the CNN report.
Later this week, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates, but must use caution and not raise them too aggressively so that short-term yields would increase even more and flip the yield curve.
The American economy will be put to the test if we do enter another recession and it does seem likely, since the price of gas and inflation are affecting Americans’ spending habits.
