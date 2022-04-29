First it was Lucky Charms causing mysterious illnesses in people, though General Mills, the company that makes the popular breakfast cereal, said there was no evidence of illness linked to the cereal. Now ground beef is being recalled.
It seems like there’s always some type of food product being recalled because of foreign substances such as metal, glass or plastic in the items, or because of E. coli or some other bacteria.
In the latest recall, about 120,000 pounds of ground beef sold to stores across the country were recalled, on Monday. Federal food regulators were concerned that some of the affected meat could be in people’s freezers.
More than 40 beef products that were produced, from Feb. 1 through April 8, could contain E. coli, which could result in vomiting and diarrhea. However, no illnesses have been reported, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The meat came from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey and bear “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, regulators say.
Some of the names the product could be under include: Nature’s Reserve and Thomas Farms. The issue was discovered during routine testing of imported products, regulators said. Most strains of E. coli bacteria are harmless, but the STEC 0103 strain is toxic and can cause illnesses that range from two to eight days. This particular strain was discovered in ground beef, in 2019, in Texas and made at least 109 people in six states ill.
It’s good that no one has reported becoming ill because of the ground beef; let’s hope it stays that way. Perhaps the warning was issued early enough after the bacteria was found.
Regardless, it seems that there is no food that is 100% safe. There have been recalls on everything from meat to vegetables, Days before Thanksgiving, in 2019, millions of Americans were warned not to eat Romaine lettuce because dozens of people had become ill after consuming it.
In December 2021, Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled more than 180 varieties of packaged salad from their facilities in Bessemer City, NC, and Yuma, Ariz., because of listeria concerns.
For those interested in keeping up with the latest food recalls, visit https://www.foodsafety.gov/recalls-and-outbreaks
