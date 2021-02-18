It looks like school could be back in session in the near future.
That’s not something that everyone is celebrating. There is concern about whether children and administrators should go back to school if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
We ran a story in the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, detailing how soon local schools could return to in-classroom learning.
We posted the story to our Facebook page, like we do with all top stories of the day, and we got some comments on there, asking about those teachers who don’t want to get vaccinated.
One question asked whether teachers who refuse the shot would be allowed to work at home.
We don’t have the answer to that, but it’s what the community is talking about — and it’s a good question.
If teachers and administrators are required to get vaccinated before returning to in-person learning, how will it work for those who refuse?
We think overall, it’s a good idea to get the vaccination. It will not only protect the teacher, but the students with whom they come in contact. However, we also recognize the freedom to choose. Until the skepticism regarding the effectiveness against other variants of COVID-19 is addressed and we know whether the vaccine will be effective, it’s going to be a hard sell to those folks who refuse to get it.
So what’s the solution if teachers refuse it? Does that mean they don’t get to return to work and must work from home?
Or does it mean that they get to stay home, but won’t be working? It’ll be interesting to see how this situation is handled.
Schools, regardless of how well they are cleaned, are often hotbeds for spreading viruses such as the common cold. Even with safety precautions in place, it’s possible that COVID-19 will spread between students and, ultimately, teachers.
It would make sense for those returning to in-person learning to get vaccinated, but you can’t convince some people, regardless of science and statistics.
