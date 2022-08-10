In what might be one of the most staggering twists in former president Donald Trump’s story, his Mar-a-Lago winter residence was raided by federal agents, on Monday, while he was in New York.
The search warrant, approved by a judge, was executed in relation to the possible mishandling of presidential documents, some of which, potentially, were classified and taken to his home. The search is related to one of two Justice Department investigations into the former president.
He’s had an interesting history since taking office, in 2016: He was impeached twice, incited a mob riot to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election results and constantly tore at the guardrails of his office during his time as president.
Leaving office hasn’t changed him. He still continues to inject new toxins into the political life of a nation that has become hopelessly divided. Millions of supporters believe his lies that the 2020 election was stolen.
It would now appear that he wants to continue where he left off, in 2020, as he seems eager to launch a 2024 presidential campaign to reclaim the seat as the nation’s leader.
The search launched, on Monday, only adds fuel to the fire he’s started, with claims that he’s being unfairly persecuted. It’s an idea, like most presented by Trump, that his supporters have glommed onto.
He was quick to put a political spin on the FBI search, claiming that his “beautiful home” was “under siege, raided and occupied,” while complaining about being a victim of the “weaponization of the justice system” by Democrats who wanted to stop him from becoming president.
If there’s one common thread in all of Trump’s actions and statements, it’s that he blames others and paints a picture of himself as a victim — always unfairly treated, always being picked on.
One could say he preys on his supporters’ emotions and knows how to garner sympathy, while gaining support, regardless of whether his claims are true or a work of fiction that he’s dreamed up.
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, third-world countries,” Trump said about the raid. “Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”
He failed to mention that the search was conducted on the basis of a legally authorized warrant. Perhaps he doesn’t understand what that means. Nothing is off limits, not even a safe.
The instant reactions to the search by Trump’s supporters — both, political figures and citizens — suggests that his enduring power within the Republican party will face extreme political pressure.
However, his 2024 bid for the presidency might benefit from the rallying effect of a government investigation.
