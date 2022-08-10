In what might be one of the most staggering twists in former president Donald Trump’s story, his Mar-a-Lago winter residence was raided by federal agents, on Monday, while he was in New York.

The search warrant, approved by a judge, was executed in relation to the possible mishandling of presidential documents, some of which, potentially, were classified and taken to his home. The search is related to one of two Justice Department investigations into the former president.

