Russia’s attack on Ukraine isn’t going the way Russian President Vladimir Putin thought it would.
They have failed to capture Kyiv, as planned, but now Putin is facing accusations of war crimes that his soldiers are alleged to have committed in Bucha and they’ve been exposed for the world to see.
Much to Putin’s chagrin, the war in Ukraine may set a historic first, as technology exposes the aggressors’ lies and helps accelerate efforts to bring about their defeat.
Compelling evidence of Russian war crimes has been provided in the form of satellite images showing murdered civilians and it’s convincing Western leaders to accelerate weapons supplies for Ukraine and step up Russian sanctions.
It’s unclear, however, how this will affect the final outcome of the war.
It is evident, though, that Ukraine is urgently looking for additional leverage, as Russian forces regroup and prepare for a new offensive.
Despite the evidence that’s been seen by many, Putin and his battlefield commanders don’t seem deterred. Or maybe they haven’t grasped the fact that actions and orders can leave a record beyond their control, but which could come back to haunt them.
Evidence that could work against him is the 20-page thesis he published, last summer, on why Ukraine isn’t a country. He’s also made comments on TV about why Russia should invade.
“If Putin were to come to trial, his unraveling may turn out to have begun with his inability to understand his army’s weaknesses and Ukraine’s strengths,” a CNN report said. “Failure to fulfill his first major objective, the capture of Kyiv, forced his troops to retreat, leaving their tide of terror exposed.”
Of course, Putin has done what many others before him have done: lied to cover their crimes.
It happened in Syria and it happened in Chechnya.
One of the biggest lies concerns the photos of the dead civilians lying in the streets, shot in the head, some with their hands and legs bound. He claims the photos and videos that emerged, on Saturday, are fake.
He claims his troops left before the killing occurred. However, publicly available satellite images taken, March 18, by Maxar, a space tech company, showed the civilians lying dead on the side of the road in exactly the same locations that Ukrainian forces found them when they re-entered the town, in early April.
Drone video shot before March 10 shows a cyclist being shot and killed by Russian troops.
He was found, weeks later, exactly where he fell, by Ukrainian forces.
Despite his efforts to lie and cover up what’s happening in Ukraine, Putin may be unpleasantly surprised to learn that sometimes you can’t fool technology.
