If you have a library card and you like national parks, you’re in luck.
Beginning this week, public libraries will get California State Library Park Passes, which will allow free vehicle day use entry at more than 200 participating state parks. The announcement was made by the California State Library and the California State Parks.
According to a news report, each library jurisdiction will receive at least three pass hang-tags per branch, which can be checked out by library patrons, including those that use mobile libraries. The hang-tags are part of a three-year pilot program.
Park passes can be checked out by library patrons throughout April and May. Library card holders will be able to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by the local library. They will then return the pass for others to check out. The pass will allow one passenger vehicle with a capacity of nine people, or less, or one highway licensed motorcycle at participating state park units.
What a great way to use your library card. California has a wealth of state parks and this program will allow library card users to explore them.
According to a news report, there are 1,184 public library buildings in the state and more than 23 million people here have library cards. From 2019 to 2020, the libraries circulated more than 97 million items for free, to include books, WiFi hotspots, instruments, music, technology, telescopes and videos.
In addition to the passes, the California State Library will provide grant funding to libraries for outdoor-related items for checkout, programs that teach natural resource stewardship and outdoor skills, to encourage patrons to enjoy the outdoors, but also to make cultural and historical connections to parks.
For more information, visit CheckOutCAStateParks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.