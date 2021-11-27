As Black Friday shoppers gathered at various retailers, hoping to snag a bargain while they did Christmas shopping, protests were being staged at Amazon buildings in the UK, Europe and the US.
Black Friday is one of the busiest all year for many retailers — to include Amazon, however, instead of joining the throngs of shoppers out and about, environmental and equality groups called “Make Amazon Pay” instead decided to take a stand and demand improved pay, union engagement and an end to employee surveillance, among other business changes.
Make Amazon Pay is claiming the retailer takes too much and gives back too little. The group is backed by nonprofit organizations, trade unions and grassroots campaigns in individual countries.
Worldwide, about 50 organizations have signed a list of “common demands,” which was published by the Make Amazon Pay coalition. The list includes:
• Ending casual employment status and “union busting” activities.
• Raising warehouse workers’ pay and adding hazard pay and peak-time increments.
• Paying taxes without using loopholes or tax havens.
• Extending sick leave and improving COVID-19 tracking and reporting.
In addition, the GMB Union in the UK released figures on Friday that it said showed ambulance responses to Amazon warehouses increased by almost 50% in the weeks leading to Black Friday.
The union filed Freedom of Information requests with four ambulance companies near “major Amazon sites” and the data showed that over a five-year period, November had the most ambulance visits recorded.
According to a BBC report, Owen Espley, from the War on Want campaign group, said, “Amazon is abusing its dominance across online retail, cloud services, and logistics, to create unfair competition that is driving down standards for everyone. Amazon workers face unsafe conditions, constant surveillance and are treated like robots. It’s time for Amazon to pay fair wages, fair taxes, and for its impact on the planet.”
Amazon denied the claims about the ambulances, saying they were “using incompletely information that’s without context and designed to intentionally mislead.”
In what is being called “The Great Resignation” because of the number of workers leaving jobs at which they are unhappy, in search of jobs that offer better benefits, pay and working conditions, it’s more important than ever for companies to pay and treat their employees well.
