The Supreme Court’s official opinion regarding Roe v. Wade could come as early as today, but until then, tension continues to grow and the safety of the Supreme Court justices has become more of a concern.
The justices are not at the courthouse daily but protesters are. As a result, metal barriers went up around the Supreme Court the day after the draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked.
It’s one of the few government buildings in Washington that never re-opened to the public as pandemic restrictions were eased. The reason for the continued closure is because each court decision is very important and each has become increasingly polarizing in recent years. The safety of the justices is also important and after what happened at the Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021, it only makes sense to keep the Supreme Court closed to the public.
That hasn’t stopped protesters from taking up residence outside the court ahead of the official opinion in Roe v. Wade. That’s not enough for some protesters, though and instead, they have taken their demonstrations directly to the homes of some of the justices, according to a news report.
One such example took place outside the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. A California man is facing charges of attempted murder after being found, just under two weeks ago, outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house with pepper spray, weapons and a gun.
The man, Nicholas John Roske, told 911 dispatchers he needed psychiatric help and that he’d been having thoughts about hurting himself and the judge, the report said.
No matter how you feel about something, it’s never OK to disturb a person’s peace when they are in their home. Protests should be reserved for public space and not be taken to anyone’s home.
This applies to not only those protesting Roe v. Wade, but also any other protest that is taking place. Former Los Angeles County district attorney Jackie Lacey was also the target of protesters in 2020, during her bid for re-election and her husband ended up with a gun charge against him as a result.
David Lacey opened his door and threatened demonstrators with his gun, saying, “Get off my porch. I will shoot you ... I don’t care who you are ... We’re calling the police right now.”
Jackie Lacey criticized protesters during a press conference, saying they were trying to embarrass her and intimidate her. She also apologized for her husband’s actions, saying “his response was in fear ... he’s profoundly sorry ... He meant no one any harm.”
David Lacey was allowed to enter an 18-month diversion program to resolve the misdemeanor case. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and complete 13 anger management classes, as well as a gun safety course. He was not to possess a firearm during the diversionary period, according to news reports.
The Lacey situation is just one example of how things can quickly get out of hand when protesters insist on visiting the homes of elected or appointed officials.
There’s no harm in protesting, but those participating in such activities should have the sense to stay away from peoples’ homes. Everyone deserves peace when they’re not working.
