Imagine having your life savings in a bank account that is no longer accessible — and the bank it’s in is running into a deepening cash crisis.
If images of the bank run in “It’s a Wonderful Life” flashed through your head, you’d be on the right track. But this isn’t just a scene from a Hollywood movie. It was reality for some in Hong Kong, on Sunday.
Chinese authorities violently dispersed a peaceful protest by hundreds of depositors who demanded their life savings back from banks that are spiraling into a cash crisis.
Four rural banks in China’s central Henan province have frozen millions of dollars worth of deposits, since April, which has threatened the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of customers who are already affected by an economy battered by draconian COVID lock-downs.
Despite staging several demonstrations in the city of Zhengzhou over the past couple of months, peoples’ demands have seemingly fallen on deaf ears.
More than 1,000 depositors from across China gathered, Sunday outside the Zhengzhou branch of the People’s Bank of China, to launch the largest protest yet.
Many arrived as early as 4 a.m., to avoid being intercepted by authorities. All they wanted were their deposits back, but instead of their money, bank customers were met with violence as security guards beat and hurled dozens of protesters onto buses bound for makeshift detention sites across the city.
A statement from police in Xuchang, a city neighboring Zhengzhou, said, late Sunday, they recently arrested members of a criminal gang who were accused of taking control of the rural banks in Henan, in 2011. This was allegedly accomplished by manipulating bank executives and also by leveraging their shareholdings. In addition, they’re accused of illegally transferring funds through fictitious loans. Police said some of the criminals’ assets and funds have been frozen and seized.
Meanwhile, some business owners and residents are struggling to survive. One unemployed resident told CNN that all he had to live on was his life savings, but that’s not possible now.
A machine factory owner told CNN that he’s struggling to keep his business from going bankrupt after losing 4 million yuan ($597,000) to a bank in Henan. Without the funds, he’s unable to pay his 40 employees.
This is also a politically sensitive time for the ruling Communist Party, as its leader Xi Jinping is seeking an unprecedented third term.
The lost savings, ruined livelihoods and demonstrations could be seen as a political embarrassment for him because he’s promoted a nationalistic vision of leading the country to “great rejuvenation,” the CNN report said.
This could also be a turning point for many who once trusted their government.
