Some help may be on the way for veterans and other people who are homeless.
In the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, Allison Gatlin reported on a proposed housing project that would bring 57 units to the northeast corner of Avenue R and 30th Street East in Palmdale.
The developer, Highride Costa, along with Western Community Housing are planning a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the development.
If all goes according to plan, the neighborhood will feature 56 furnished studio apartment and one two-bedroom manager’s apartment. They will be in two-story Spanish-style casitas and will feature a central clubhouse, according the project materials.
This is good news for those who are in need of supportive housing. It’s something that seems to constantly be in demand, whether it’s for the homeless population, the veteran population or the homeless veteran population.
Lancaster has their own version of supportive housing in the form of Kensington Campus. It’s located on 32nd Street West and offers a total of 100 units. Each building has 25 one-bedroom units and amenities include a community room, community gardens, landscaping and laundry facilities. They also have an on-site manager provided by Apartment Management Consultants, LLC.
The Kensington Campus units are for the chronically homeless and the homeless populations. The units, according to the Kensington Campus website, are subsidized by the Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
In addition, some of the supportive services that would be offered would be provided by intensive case managers and include: Coordination with other services and referrals, food subsidies, recreation and socialization activities, art and music workshops, recovery meetings and support groups. LifeSTEPs would provide case management of the mental health approved provider.
The company is applying for state funding for the project through the No Place Like Home program, which was established to invest in permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness and in need of mental health services.
We think this is great news and hope that the project comes to fruition.
