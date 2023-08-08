Jeff Jacoby

As a practical matter, the death penalty has been all but abolished in the United States.

Although homicides have spiked in recent years — nearly 23,000 Americans were killed in 2021, a number not seen since the early 1990s — the number of killers annually executed for murder has dwindled to fewer than 20. Last year, only 18 murderers were put to death. On the front page of its extensive website, the Death Penalty Information Center reports that executions in the United States have declined by 82% since 1999. Over the same period, death sentences have dropped more than 90%.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.