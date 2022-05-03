One of the most frequent complaints we’ve all heard lately, is about the gas tax in California. Because the crude oil market has been volatile and gas prices have skyrocketed across the country, it was inevitable that we, here in California were going to feel the pinch. It seems to have happened sooner rather than later and it hit us hard and continues to.
We were already paying more than anyone else in the country at around $3.65 a gallon before the prices began to rise. Now, we are paying about $2 more than that, on average, per gallon.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a rebate for Californians to help offset the cost of gas, but news reports say we wouldn’t begin seeing checks until July. It’s a Band-Aid on a larger wound that isn’t going to help in the long term.
Meanwhile, the bipartisan, bicameral California Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a proposal on Thursday, to suspend the gas tax and provide financial relief to consumers.
Now we’re talking.
“The new proposal, which comes as other legislative efforts appear to have stalled, would fully suspend the 51.1 cent excise tax on each gallon of gas for 12 months, while backfilling funding for transportation projects using the state’s multibillion-dollar General Fund surplus,” according to a report, in the Sunday edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
The California Problem Solvers Caucus includes Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, whose 36th District includes the Antelope Valley.
He’s confident that meaningful solutions can be found when legislators “put away our red and blue jerseys,” he said in the AVP report.
The Problem Solvers’ plan explicitly requires retailers to pass along 100% of the tax savings to reduce prices for consumers and provides mechanisms for enhancing its provisions.
Some other solutions that the Problems Solvers support include: Rebate checks, efforts to reduce congestion at ports and longer-term strategies to reduce gas prices.
Kudos to Lackey for putting aside his political affiliation and working across party lines with other legislators to figure out a way to help Californians in his and other districts. This is the type of forward-thinking that all elected officials should engage in.
Politics should always take a backseat when the well-being of constituents is involved.
