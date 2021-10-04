The after-effects of the Trump presidency are being felt around the country — most recently in how consumers are being affected.
A supply chain nightmare has been affecting the global economy for more than a year and it’s about to heavily impact holiday shopping season. Sticker shock, empty shelves and massive shipping delays are being predicted for the holiday season.
Many are curious about what caused this problem and why retail stores and even car dealerships are being affected and have little to offer those out shopping. Though the COVID-19 pandemic lit the match, the United States has been setting up this supply chain bonfire for years.
Some of the events leading up to this point include gutting the US Postal Service, engaging in petty trade wars, which have been particularly impactful during the pandemic, and drastically scaling back manufacturing investments.
On Friday, the US Postal Service began slowing the mail in an effort to regroup and offer better service. We’re still scratching our heads on that one. We’re not sure how offering slower, more expensive service will be better for us in the long run, but it might not matter, since those who send Christmas gifts via the postal service might not have much to send this year, anyway.
If we want more answers to the supply chain woes, we need to look at Washington. Politicians there share the blame in the United States’ reliance on global supply chains. For years, the United States has allowed high-end manufacturing — and the jobs attached to that sector — to all but disappear.
Then to further complicate the situation, we have the trade war with China. Before the pandemic, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods.
Instead of pressuring China to reform its trade practices, the tariffs have hurt manufacturers and consumers in the United States that rely on materials made in China — which is virtually everyone.
Despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledging the issue, the Biden administration has not acted. In fact, pressure for Biden to lift the tariffs is growing.
Consumers’ pocketbooks will also take a hit in the winter, when utility bills put a drain on household finances. We’ve already felt inflation creep into just about every consumer product on the market, but we can’t forget that natural gas prices will likely soar, as well.
Shop now, shop early, is what we’re being told, otherwise there might not be anything left to shop for around Christmas.
