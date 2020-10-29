According to an examination in the New York Times provided by Patricia Cohen, “The president’s management of the pandemic is a prime reason many voters cite for backing his opponent.”
Chris Truax, opinion columnist for USA Today, recently wrote: “It’s been said that you should never attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity. So I will take President Donald Trump at his word when he says he played down the threat of the Coronavirus because he didn’t want to ‘create a panic.’ Unfortunately that makes Trump look worse, not better.
“This isn’t leadership. It’s not even a parody of leadership. The three rules of crisis communications are: Be first, Be right, Be credible. … Trump’s idea of leadership in a crisis is pretending that no crisis exists.”
In his mind, Trump believes leadership is just like selling over-priced condos and calls for smoke and happy talk rather than being honest: “What we’re doing is we’re leading, and we’re leading in a proper way.
“Is he right? How good has Trump’s pandemic leadership been? Put aside all the arguments about travel bans and testing. Ignore all the charges and counter-charges about lockdowns and masks. There is a single chart that tells you everything you need to know about the pandemic for the presidential election,” Truax wrote.
Trump spilled to Bob Woodward and tried to strengthen the case against his reelection.
The USA Today columnist wrote: “Whatever you might think of his policies, he’s just not up to leading the country in a crisis. Not only does he have awful judgment — his decision to minimize the threat of the pandemic is estimated to have cost at least 54,000 lives — he cannot comprehend the leadership necessary to communicate a plan and get the country behind it and pulling together. He’s been tested and condemned, not just by events, but out of his own mouth. Whatever you might think of his policies, he’s the wrong man for the job.”
On 9/11, President George W. Bush reassured a troubled nation that, “Terrorist attacks can shake the foundation of our biggest buildings but they cannot touch the foundation of America,” Truax wrote “And how did Trump rally the country in the face of a deadly pandemic? ‘Fake news!’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.