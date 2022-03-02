P
resident Joe Biden addressed the nation, Tuesday night, in his State of the Union speech, in hopes of persuading the American public that considerable progress has been made in dealing with the pandemic and rebuilding the economy, but judging by his approval rating, it was a hard sell.
As he got ready to take the stage, he did so with the worst approval rating, going into his first inaugural address, of any president in the polling era.
His downward-spiral approval rating comes from a rather surprising group: Non-Democrats and younger Americans who once supported him.
The percentage of those who disapprove is around 53 or 54, depending on how the polls are averaged, while his approval rating sits at 41%.
When Biden addressed a joint session of Congress last April, his net approval rating stood at +12 points. It’s now at -12 or -13.
The decrease in his approval rating comes because voters don’t trust him in handling the COVID pandemic and the economy.
His net approval rating on the Coronavirus was around +30 points about 10 months ago, while it’s at -3 points, today.
His approval rating when it comes to the economy is also down. His net approval rating was around +12 points at the end of April 2021, while it sits at -20, now. It’s the worst for any president since at least 1978.
According to a Gallup poll, 17% of Americans polled said they were satisfied with the way things are in the country.
It’s questionable whether Biden can recover his approval rating and since Americans don’t trust him when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the likelihood of that happening are even lower, which is bad news, since midterms are in November.
