It’s been a rough couple of months for President Joe Biden. He’s been faced with many challenges, to include what some are calling a “disastrous” end to the war in Afghanistan, as well as the COVID-19 Delta variant continuing to spread throughout the country.
Add to that, the fact that Congress is embroiled in a series of critical fights, most notably the infrastructure bill that totals over $1.2 trillion and the $3.5 trillion budget bill, which was the crux of the entire agenda for Biden’s first term, and it’s understandable why the public isn’t entirely happy.
A Gallup Poll released this week shows that Biden’s job approval is now at 43%, while those who disapprove of his performance is at 53%. It’s been a rapid descent for the president. In June, his approval rating was at 56%, while 40% of those surveyed disagreed with his performance. Then in July, his approval rating fell to 50%, with 46% disapproving. August stayed mostly the same with a 49% approval rating versus a disapproval rating of 48%.
A CNN report attributes the decline to “independents souring on him. In June, 55% of those affiliated with either party approved of how Biden was handing the presidency. Today that number sits at just 37%. As Gallup’s Megan Brenen notes: ‘Two-thirds of Biden’s slide among independents since he took office has occurred in the past three months.’”
The report said Partisans have been consistent, with nine in 10 Democrats approving of the president, while Republicans who feel the same, number in the single-digits.
When compared to his predecessors, Biden is in the company of only one other recent, former president: Donald Trump. His approval rating was 37% in September of the first year of his presidency. Barack Obama’s rating was 52% and George W. Bush’s rating was 51%.
Biden’s declining numbers create another problem that’s purely political: Democrats in swing states and district get nervous when they see their party’s incumbent president struggling.
“History tells us that the first midterm election for a president’s party is usually tough for his party in Congress,” the CNN report said.
What might happen is individual Democratic members might try to break away from the president, hoping to convince their voters that they aren’t aligned with him.
If Biden’s numbers continue to plummet, he, like his predecessor, might be a one-term president, It’s still early in his presidency, but if Biden continues to under-perform in the eyes of voters, the next presidential election might be a good opportunity for a candidate that’s affiliated with a party other than the Democratic or Republican parties, to claim the presidency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.