There are still hundred of deaths, per day, in the United States due to COVID-19, but President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over.
During a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday, the president declared the pandemic is over, but admitted we still have a problem with COVID.
“We’re still doing a lot of work on it,” he said. “But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it’s changing, and I think (the Detroit auto show resuming after three years) is a perfect example of it.”
He made those remarks as his administration seeks an additional $22.4 billion from Congress to keep funding the fight against COVID and as people in the US continue to die, everyday because of it.
The National Institutes of Health defines the term, pandemic, as “an epidemic of disease, or health condition, that occurs over a widespread area (multiple countries or continents) and usually affects a sizable part of the population.”
There have been about 612 million cases of COVID-19, globally. The number of new, daily cases peaked, in January, for many countries, including the United States (806,987), France (366,554) and India (311,982), according to an international organization of scientists called Our World in Data.
On Saturday, there were about 493,000 cases reported worldwide, which does show the number of those infected seems to be trending downward.
Locally, as of Sept. 16, there were 1,944 new cases in Los Angeles County, 16 new deaths and 669 people in the hospital. The positivity rate that day was 5.2%, down from 5.6% on Sept. 15, when the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released their daily update.
Indeed, many believe that virus is no longer an issue. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are in stock in many stores and it’s harder to find a place to get a PCR test, with only a few pharmacies offering them in the Antelope Valley.
Rapid, at-home tests are still available for purchase, but as of Sept. 2, the federal government suspended the program for free ones and fulfilled those orders placed before the cutoff date. You can’t request free tests anymore because there’s no funding for them.
Just because the president has declared that the pandemic is over, doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still infecting people. It just seems that resources will be harder to obtain now because they aren’t as widely available as they were during the height of the pandemic.
Perhaps the president should have refrained from officially announcing the pandemic as being over and instead, used data to illustrate how the spread of the virus seems to have significantly slowed.
“We have vaccines & infection-induced immunity,” Dr. Megan Ranney, the head of Brown University’s school of public health tweeted. “We have treatments. We have tests (while they last). The fatality rate is way down. And so we respond to it differently. But over?! With 400 deaths a day?! I call malarkey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.