A 20-page Justice Department document has emerged in Washington D.C. that reveals that a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or a related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon is currently being investigated.
It was disclosed on Dec. 2, by the D.C. District Court. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August, of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation.
No one appears to be publicly charged with a related crime to date.
The New York Times reported that the “Justice Department has been investigating whether intermediaries for a federal convict offered White House officials a bribe in exchange for a potential pardon or commutation from President Trump.”
The heavily-redacted court documents offered only scant clues to the potential scheme and nothing directly tied to the president by it.
One passage appears to show that a lawyer for the convict had discussions with the White House Counsel’s Office about a pardon or commutation, but it was unclear whether the discussions were part of a scheme or a normal back-and-forth with the White House about a convict’s case.
Late on Dec. 1, Trump used Twitter to briefly address the disclosure of the investigation, calling it “fake news.”
The information about the potential scheme was included in an opinion, dated Aug. 28, from the chief United States district judge for the District of Columbia, Beryl A. Howell, who was weighing whether to allow federal prosecutors to examine evidence — like emails — that may have been protected by attorney-client privilege.
A Justice Department official told CNN that “no government official was or is currently a subject or target of the investigation disclosed in the filing.”
According to court records, at the end of this summer, a filter team, used to make sure prosecutors don’t receive tainted evidence that should have been kept from them because it is privileged, had more than 50 digital devices including iPhone, iPads, laptops, thumb drives and computer drives after investigators raided the unidentified offices.
Prosecutors told the court they wanted permission to the filter team’s holdings. The prosecutors believed the devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a “secret lobbying scheme” and a bribery conspiracy that offered “a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence” for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the documents, CNN reported.
Trump has granted 29 pardons and commuted 16 people’s sentences during his presidency, according to the US Pardon Attorney’s office.
In late November, he pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, for lying to the FBI, undisclosed lobbying for Turkey and the waterfront of potential related crimes that Flynn could have faced in the future.
