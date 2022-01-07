While speaking to a general audience in Paris on Wednesday, Pope Francis had some harsh words for couples who choose to not have children and prefer pets, instead.
Among the comments, he said those who decide to forgo parenthood leads to a loss of humanity and is a detriment to civilization.
The Pope was lauding St. Joseph’s decision to bring up Jesus as “among the highest forms of love,” when he began speaking about orphaned children today and the topic of adoption. He then focused on couples that choose pets over children.
“We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more,” he said according to a CNN report. “And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one — but they have two dogs, two cats ... Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children. Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but its is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood and motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity. And in this way civilization becomes aged and without humanity, because it loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood. And our homeland suffers, as it does not have children.”
Pope Francis is known as a progressive pontiff, which is why his comments were surprising. However, they do echo the Catholic Church’s teachings of the importance of couples raising or bearing children.
He also said couples who cannot have children should consider adoption.
It’s clear that his comments reflect life in a different time — when people were expected to get married and start a family.
Times have changed and so has the way people think, when it comes to families and parenting.
Not everyone wants more than one child and not everyone wants to be a parent — and sadly, sometimes even if they do want to be, they aren’t good ones.
For the latter category, children sometimes suffer abuse and trauma that follows them through life and can turn cyclical or result in a myriad of other maladies if they don’t seek counseling.
Oftentimes couples elect to have only one child for various reasons, to include career goals, lack of time or finances. They should not be criticized for those choices, but rather, respected for acknowledging that having more than one child would not be a responsible decision, regardless of the reason.
Not everyone has agreed with Pope Francis’s progressive comments and it’s almost certain that his stance on having children won’t gain him any new fans, either, but rather it could isolate some of the church’s followers.
