We thought the last strain, wild poliovirus type 2, was eradicated, in 1999, and no case of wild poliovirus type 3 has been found since the last reported case in Nigeria, in 2012.
Both strains have been officially certified as globally eradicated, so how is it that at least one case has been identified in New York as recently as last month? Now, a senior official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying there could be many more.
The case is “just the very, very tip of the iceberg,” the official said in a CNN report, on Wednesday. The case was found in Rockland County, which has a low polio vaccination rate.
Dr. José Romero, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the majority of people who have polio don’t have symptoms, so they can spread the virus without knowing it. He said about three in four people infected with it don’t have symptoms.
Others can experience a sore throat or headache, which could easily be overlooked and thought to be another illness. Considering that we’re still dealing with COVID, that would probably be the first thing a person experiencing symptoms would suspect.
The Rockland County case is the first to be identified in the United States in nearly a decade. The virus was detected in sewage in Rockland and neighboring Orange County.
In the late 1940s, polio outbreaks disabled an average of more than 35,000 people a year in the US. When the vaccination campaign began, in 1955, the cases quickly plummeted.
Today, a full round of childhood polio vaccinations, four doses between two months and six years old, is at least 99% effective, according to the CDC.
However, some groups, in recent decades, have not vaccinated their children against the virus. Does this story sound familiar? Those who choose not to get vaccinations that are proven to work take the chance of contracting what oftentimes can be deadly illnesses.
There has been much debate centering on the COVID vaccines and their effectiveness — some people thought getting vaccinated meant you wouldn’t get COVID. However, that’s not the case, nor was it ever intended to be.
The point of the COVID vaccination is much like the flu shot: if you get the virus, it likely won’t kill a fully vaccinated person and the duration of the illness probably won’t be as severe as it could be without vaccination protection.
The polio vaccine, on the other hand, has been proven to be effective in protecting against the virus. And who wouldn’t want to protect their children against possible paralysis and severe illness?
