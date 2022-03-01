F
ree COVID tests are available for those who have not yet received one. In fact, nearly half of the 500 million free tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public, still have not yet been claimed.
The pandemic has brought many wild demand swings, with hand sanitizer being among the first items to be in scarce supply, followed by vaccines and tests. In January, COVIDtests.gov received more than 45 million orders, now officials say that less than 100,000 orders per day are being received for the tests. Each package requested contains four, free rapid tests per household, which are delivered by the United States Post Office.
Results from these tests will be available within 30 minutes of taking it and you don’t have to drop it off at a lab. They tell if you have COVID, regardless of whether you have symptoms and work regardless of whether you are up-to-date on your vaccines.
Perhaps one big reason for the decline in test requests is that the virus seems to be on the down-swing once again and cases are plummeting across the country, which means less urgency for testing.
But with mask mandates also easing, independent experts are predicting that testing will become important.
“If infection control is still our priority, testing is central,” Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and commentator on the pandemic, said. “Four tests per household for one family will only last you one time. There should be enough tests for families to test twice a week.”
Free tests are available at other places, too, like libraries, certain community venues and clinics. Now, private insurers are required to cover eight free rapid tests per person, per month and Medicare coverage will begin in the spring.
Meanwhile, those who would rather pay for the tests can do that, too. CVS sells a regular test for about $10 each and a rapid test for $19.99. Many other pharmacies also carry them and have them for sale to the public.
But why pay for a test, when you can get one for free? Those who still need them are encouraged to visit COVIDtests.gov and request them.
